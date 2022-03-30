On Wednesday, WWE announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following:

In celebration of WrestleMania, streaming live on April 2 and 3 at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else, WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are asking fans to show off their bEST outfits for WrestleMania with the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat.

Starting March 30 until April 6, fans can enter to win a share of $20,000 by submitting a Snap to #WWEFitCheck on the Spotlight Trending Page, showing off their amazing outfits for WrestleMania — whether they’re watching at home or attending in-person.

Submit to the Challenge via the Trending Page, accessed via the trending up symbol on the top right corner of Spotlight within Snapchat, or on mobile visit: https://link.snapchat.com/spotlight-trending

WWE is the first league to host a Spotlight Challenge. The challenge is U.S. only. Must be 16 years or older to accept the prize.

Spotlight is Snapchat’s in-app UGC entertainment platform. Spotlight Challenges offer Snapchatters the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics.