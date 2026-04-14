WWE is gearing up for a tour of South America.

On Tuesday morning, the official WWE website released an announcement regarding the dates and locations for the 2026 WWE South American Tour.

From WWE.com:

WWE announces return to South America this September

April 14, 2026 – WWE today announced a return to South America this September when WWE Superstars from Monday Night Raw will descend on Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday, September 9; Bogotá, Colombia, on Thursday, September 10; Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, September 11; and Santiago, Chile, on Saturday, September 12.

This marks WWE’s first event in Ecuador for 10 years, and the first time WWE returns to Colombia, Argentina and Chile in 7 years.

Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity for the WWE South America Live Tour can register now by visiting http://wwe.com/south-american-tour.

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Intercontinental Champion Penta, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Usos, Becky Lynch, “Original” El Grande Americano, GUNTHER, Oba Femi and many more*.

* Wednesday, September 9, 2026 in Quito, Ecuador at the Coliseo General Rumiñahui

* Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Bogotá, Colombia at the Movistar Arena

* Friday, September 11, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the Movistar Arena

* Saturday, September 12, 2026 in Santiago, Chile at the Movistar Arena

*Talent subject to change.