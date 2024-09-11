The Miz is coming to WWE NXT on CW.

During the September 10 episode of NXT as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” it was announced that the WWE Raw Superstar will be making a special appearance on the debut episode of WWE NXT on CW next month.

The WWE veteran will host a special edition of his talk-show segment, Miz TV.

WWE NXT premieres on The CW on October 1 from Chicago, Illinois.