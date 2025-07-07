WWE is taking NXT on the road next month. At least for one night!
On Monday morning, WWE issued a press release to announce a special episode of their weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network show for Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA.
Check out the official press release below with all of the details.
SPECIAL EDITION OF NXT® TAKES PLACE TUESDAY, AUGUST 19 IN PHILADELPHIA
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 9 at 10am ET/7am PT
Presale Access Begins Tuesday, July 8 at 10am ET/7am PT
July 7, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that a special edition of NXT will take place Tuesday, August 19 at The Met Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.
Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 9 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting Tuesday, July 8 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.
In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series, ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, Grand Slam Track and AVP beach volleyball.
About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.