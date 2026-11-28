WWE is stepping up to help the family of Bronson Reed.

Following the tragic passing Jermaine “Bronson Reed” Haley at the age of 38 on Friday due to medical complications, WWE has announced that all net proceeds from sales of his merchandise through WWE Shop will go directly toward supporting his family.

“In the wake of Bronson Reed’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support his wife and children,” the company announced.

As noted, Reed is survived by his wife, Paige and their first young child together. Paige is also currently pregnant with their second child.

There are currently nine Bronson Reed merchandise items available through WWE Shop, including his signature “Tsunami” T-shirt, several pairs of slides and framed photographs, one of which commemorates his victory over Roman Reigns.