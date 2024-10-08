The lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show continues to take shape.

Ahead of week two of WWE NXT On The CW this evening at 8/7c from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., WWE has announced a special live performance by Sexxy Red.

“Don’t miss a special LIVE performance from Sexyy Red TONIGHT on WWE NXT in St. Louis at 8/7c on The CW,” read the announcement.

On tap for tonight’s NXT on CW show from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. at 8/7c is appearances by new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, Sexxy Red, WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and the recently returned Cora Jade.

Also scheduled for in-ring action on the show this evening is Oba Demi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Title, Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Titles, as well as Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW Network results coverage from St. Louis, MO.