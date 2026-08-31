WWE is pulling from the hip-hop community to get things started in the ATL this weekend.

On Monday morning, the company issued a statement to announce Quavo will open up WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena on September 6.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Quavo to perform at Sunday Night’s Main Event As first announced by Complex, Hip Hop Superstar Quavo will open Sunday Night’s Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, performing an unreleased track off his upcoming album QROMELIFE, due out on all platforms soon. A lifelong fan of WWE, Quavo has made appearances at WWE Day 1, where his group Migos’ song “Straightenin” was the official theme song for the PLE, took in WWE Bad Blood at ringside alongside Lil Yachty, and Yeeted alongside “Main Event” Jey Uso on Raw in January of 2025. Don’t miss all the action at Sunday Night’s Main Event streaming LIVE on Sept. 6 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and YouTube internationally.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.