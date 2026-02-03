WWE NXT is officially heading back to New York City next month as part of its annual Roadblock tradition, locking in another high-profile stop on the road to WrestleMania weekend.

It has been announced that NXT Roadblock 2026 will take place on Tuesday, March 31, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event will air as a special episode of NXT and is expected to serve as a key checkpoint for the brand as WrestleMania season reaches its peak.

Roadblock will be held just one night after WWE Raw takes over Madison Square Garden itself. The Theater at MSG, a smaller connected venue that seats a few thousand fans, has become a familiar home for NXT specials. It previously hosted Roadblock in 2025 and most recently welcomed NXT Gold Rush last November.

The venue confirmed the event in an official announcement via MSG.com, writing the following:

“NXT Roadblock returns to the Infosys Theater at MSG on March 31. Be there LIVE to see your favorite NXT superstars including NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame, NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState and many more!”

Tickets for NXT Roadblock 2026 will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, February 5, at 10 a.m. Eastern. A pre-sale is scheduled to begin one day earlier on Wednesday at the same time.

