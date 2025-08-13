WWE is helping spread the word about the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event this coming weekend.

Ahead of the AAA TripleMania XXXIII show, which takes place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, streaming live via WWE’s YouTube channel, the latest annual Copa Bardahl Match will take place.

From WWE.com:

Copa Bardahl Match In the Copa Bardahl (Bardahl Cup), participants enter the match at timed intervals, similar to a Royal Rumble Match. Eliminations occur via pinfall. The last remaining competitor wins the Copa Bardahl trophy.

Also advertised for the 8/16 AAA special event:

* Latin American Title: El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

* Reina de Reinas Title: Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

* Konnan to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio

* AAA Tag Title Street Fight: Angel & Berto (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown

* Six-Person Tag: Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor, JD McDonough & Raquel Rodriguez

* AAA Mega Title Fatal-4-Way: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday night for complete AAA TripleMania XXXIII results.

