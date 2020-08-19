WWE Announces Special SummerSlam Edition of The Bump

A special SummerSlam edition of WWE’s The Bump will air at 10am ET this Sunday to preview the big pay-per-view scheduled for later that night.

The guests will be The Hurt Business – MVP, Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin.

The Bump will air on the WWE Network, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook this Sunday.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.