WWE Announces Special SummerSlam Edition of The Bump

A special SummerSlam edition of WWE’s The Bump will air at 10am ET this Sunday to preview the big pay-per-view scheduled for later that night.
The guests will be The Hurt Business – MVP, Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin.
The Bump will air on the WWE Network, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook this Sunday.
The #HurtBusiness will join us on a special #SummerSlam edition of #WWETheBump!@The305MVP @Sheltyb803 @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/nSCZfjsE8J
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 19, 2020
