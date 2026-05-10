WWE used Saturday night’s WWE Backlash 2026 premium live event to officially unveil new details regarding AAA TripleMania 34.

The announcement came immediately following the tag team bout featuring Danhausen and Mini-Hausen against The Miz and Kit Wilson. During the broadcast, it was confirmed that AAA TripleMania 34 will be expanding to a two-night format for the first time ever.

According to WWE, the event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 11, and Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Night two of the show has already been confirmed for Mexico City, while the location for night one has not yet been revealed.

Big change for TripleMania.

No matches were announced for either night during the Backlash broadcast, but the reveal marks another major step in WWE’s ongoing partnership and integration with AAA following the company’s acquisition.

The move to a two-night presentation is also a historic first for the long-running AAA event, which has traditionally been held as a single-night supershow.

AAA programming currently airs every Saturday at 10 PM ET on Fox Latin America and on WWE’s YouTube channel.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Backlash Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.