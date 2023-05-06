A new Netflix series with a WWE Hall of Famer has been announced as the match sponsor for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event.

WWE has named FUBAR (Fucked Up Beyond All Repair/Recognition) as the official presenting sponsor for the first-ever Lesnar vs. Rhodes match. The spy-adventure action-comedy series premieres on Thursday, May 25 via Netflix.

FUBAR stars Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first leading role in a scripted live-action TV series. The series was created by Nick Santora, and is produced by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films. The synopsis reads like this: “Luke (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) have lied to each other for years, both of them not knowing the other is a CIA operative. Once they both learn the truth, they realize they don’t actually know anything about each other.”

There’s still no word on if Lesnar vs. Rhodes will close Backlash, or if the San Juan Street Fight will, as noted before. We will have additional Backlash updates throughout the evening, and live coverage with our Viewing Party at 7pm ET.

You can see the FUBAR trailer below, along with the Lesnar vs. Rhodes poster and a promo for the match:

