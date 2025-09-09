The road to WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN begins winding down next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a big segment, match and special appearance were officially announced for next week’s show.

Now confirmed for the September 15 episode of WWE Raw from Springfield, Massachusetts, which is the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home show” and features a special live start-time of 7/6c on Netflix:

* John Cena appears in Springfield for last time ever

* CM Punk & AJ Lee go face-to-face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

