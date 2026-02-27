A change has been announced for the scheduling of this year’s “Show of Shows.”

Ticketholders for WrestleMania 42 received emails this week informing them that the live event will now start an hour earlier than originally announced.

With that now known, it confirms that the event itself is scheduled to kick off at 2:30pm local time.

Whether or not that means the actual broadcast time for the show has changed remains to be seen.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place for the second year in a row at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE’s biggest two-night premium live event of the year is set to go down on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Heading into WrestleMania Season, the road to “The Grandest Stage of Them All” picks up this weekend with the final pre-WrestleMania PLE, WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28, 2026, from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

