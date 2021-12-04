WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for Monday’s RAW from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

RAW will be headlined by a Steel Cage match between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens. The non-title match will continue the build to the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day, which will feature Big E defending the strap against Owens and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat.

The new feud between The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will also continue on Monday. WWE has announced that The Rated R Superstar will be The A-Lister’s guest on another must see edition of MizTV.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s RAW:

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match

* The Miz welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to MizTV

