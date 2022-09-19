The “Steiner Diner” edition of WWE’s Table For 3 will premiere later this week.

WWE has announced that Unified WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker will sit down with his father and uncle, WWE Hall of Famers Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner, for a special episode of Table For 3 on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The episode will be available this Friday.

Breakker inducted The Steiners into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April. The Table For 3 episode was filmed a few months back.

