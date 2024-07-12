Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE debut has been announced.

On Friday, WWE confirmed that the former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion will be appearing at the WWE Supershow live events this weekend in Mexico City and Monterrey.

The shows will take place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

WWE released the following announcement today:

BREAKING NEWS! Appearing LIVE in Mexico City and Monterrey this weekend, WWE’s newly signed, Stephanie Vaquer! Visit http://WWE.com/Events to get tickets #SuperShows