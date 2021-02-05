WWE issued the following press release announcing that company star Steve Cutler has been officially been given his release. Cutler (real name Thomas “Tommy” Maclin) has been with WWE since 2014 where he’s worked for the NXT brand as a singles-competitor. In 2016 he joined forces with former NXT tag champion Wesley Blake to form the Forgotten Sons tag team, which was later led by Jaxson Ryker. The faction were always a contending force in the yellow-and-black brand’s tag division, and even made it to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes tournament.

The Forgotten Sons would eventually be called up to the main roster and worked for several weeks on SmackDown. However, some controversial remarks made by Ryker led the group to being pulled from programming. See WWE’s statement below.