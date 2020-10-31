WWE issued the following press release announcing that Daniel Bryan suffered a bruised kidney following the attack from Jey Uso on last night’s edition of SmackDown. The former WWE champion has since been released from a medical facility and is recovering at home.

Following his match with Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was evaluated in the WWE trainer’s room, complaining of back and lower abdominal pain.

WWE Medical recommended Bryan be transported to a local medical facility where multiple imaging tests were performed and revealed a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine.

Bryan was released from the facility last night and is now convalescing at home.