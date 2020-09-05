WWE has issued storyline injury updates on Big E and Sasha Banks following the attacks during this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted, the show saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley turn on Banks and destroy her after their rematch loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The angle ended with Banks leaving the Amway Center in the back of an ambulance.

WWE’s post-SmackDown storyline announcement noted that Banks seemingly suffered a knee injury after crashing into the ring post and then taking a beating from Baszler during the match. Banks made things worse by refusing medical attention after the match, but then Bayley attacked and her condition went downhill from there. WWE noted that Banks was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated.

We also noted how Sheamus attacked Big E backstage and smashed him through a car windshield with White Noise on the hood of the car. This led to Jey Uso replacing Big E in the Fatal 4 Way main event, and going on to win to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions.

WWE’s post-show storyline announcement reports that Big E suffered lacerations as a result of the attack, and he was taken to a local medical facility where he is undergoing numerous tests.

WWE promised more to come on both Banks and Big E. The full storyline injury announcement can be seen below:

Injury updates on Sasha Banks & Big E After a wild night on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E found themselves in need of medical attention. The Boss seemingly sustained a knee injury after crashing into the ring post during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match, then being on the receiving end of Shayna Baszler’s relentless offense. But the worst was yet to come for Banks. After she refused medical attention, Banks was brutally attacked by her partner and best friend, Bayley, who culminating the assault by wrapping a steel chair around Banks’ neck and jumping off the second rope to stomp on it. Banks was taken from the WWE ThunderDome in an ambulance. WWE.com can confirm that Banks was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated. Big E was initially scheduled to take part in the Fatal 4-Way to determine who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions. However, Sheamus ambushed Big E prior to the match, driving him through the windshield of a car with White Noise. Big E suffered lacerations as a result of the attack. He was taken to a local medical facility, where he is undergoing a battery of tests. Stick with WWE.com and WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for more on Sasha Banks and Big E as updates become available.

