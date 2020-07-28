WWE Announces Storyline Update on Rey Mysterio, Promo for This Week’s WWE NXT

– Below is a promo for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring NXT Champion Keith Lee addressing Karrion Kross, plus a Triple Threat for a spot in the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title with Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher. As noted, also announced for this week’s show is Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong.

– WWE issued a storyline medical update on Rey Mysterio today, announcing that his vision is improving following the “Eye For An Eye” match loss to Seth Rollins at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view back on July 19. They also said there is no timetable for Rey’s return to the ring. The storyline update reads like this:

“UPDATE, 7/28/20: WWE Digital has learned that Rey Mysterio’s vision is improving slowly each day, and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket. A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time.”

WWE noted after the pay-per-view that Rey had been hospitalized to be treated for a potential globe luxation injury to the eye. As noted earlier today, Rey is still working without a WWE contract as of Monday. There’s no word yet on if the two sides are close to finalizing a new deal.

