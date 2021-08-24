WWE has announced that Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam of all-time.

SummerSlam 2021 set records for live global viewership, gate receipts, indoor attendance, merchandise sales, sponsorships and social engagement.

WWE issued the following details to us today:

WWE® DELIVERS MOST-VIEWED & HIGHEST-GROSSING SUMMERSLAM OF ALL-TIME Annual Event Sets Records for Live Global Viewership, Gate Receipts, Indoor Attendance, Merchandise Sales, Sponsorships & Social Engagement STAMFORD, Conn., August 24, 2021 – Following a weekend of record-setting metrics, WWE (NYSE: WWE) delivered the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in the company’s history. Highlights include: * More people watched Saturday’s event live across Peacock and WWE Network than any other SummerSlam in the company’s history. The seven-figure global audience marked a 55% increase over 2020 and a 29% increase over 2019; * The sell-out crowd of 51,326 broke SummerSlam records for indoor attendance and gate receipts. With tickets purchased by fans from all 50 U.S. states, Saturday’s live gate was more than four times greater than the last SummerSlam held with fans in attendance in 2019; * Merchandise sales posted an increase of 155% over 2019; * SummerSlam set a new sponsorship record, growing by 25% vs. 2019 and 18% vs. 2020; * With more than four million views, Brock Lesnar’s return became WWE’s most-watched Instagram video of all-time – surpassing the video of John Cena’s return at Money In The Bank. In total, SummerSlam videos generated more than one billion views across all WWE social platforms during the week.

