The 2023 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 25 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago.

WWE also announced today that the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air that Friday night from the same venue.

An exclusive pre-sale for combo tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 19 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster and you can click here to be notified of the offer. Combo ickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster. WWE will announce additional details on individual tickets in the coming weeks.

This is the third time Survivor Series is headed to the Chicago area. The 1989 event was held in Rosemont at the Rosemont Horizon, while the 2019 event was also held at the Allstate Arena.

There’s no word yet on if WarGames will return to Survivor Series again this year, but there’s already talk of WWE NXT being involved.

