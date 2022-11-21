WWE has announced a post-show press conference for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and various Superstars will discuss the happenings from the big event in Boston on Saturday night. The presser will begin right after Survivor Series goes off the air, and will stream live via YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

The Survivor Series Premium Live Event will air live from the TD Garden in Boston this Saturday night at 8pm ET. Below is the current card going into tonight’s go-home RAW:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

