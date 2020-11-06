WWE has finally announced more matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

There will be two matches to determine the third and fourth spots for the Men’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. Otis will face Seth Rollins in a qualifier, while Rey Mysterio will face King Baron Corbin in another qualifier.

This will be Rey’s first match since teaming with son Dominik Mysterio to defeat Rollins and Murphy at WWE Payback on August 30. Rey suffered a torn triceps in that match, but we noted on October 23, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Rey was at around 99% but expected back soon due to the injury healing slower than originally expected.

The Men’s Team SmackDown currently features Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. There will be two open slots after tonight’s qualifying matches. The Men’s Team RAW currently has four out of five spots filled with Braun Strowman, Sheamus, AJ Styles and Keith Lee.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Sasha Banks defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against Bayley

* Team SmackDown Qualifying Match: Otis vs. Seth Rollins

* Team SmackDown Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.