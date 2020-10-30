WWE has finally announced two matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown on FOX.

There will be two qualifying matches to determine the first spots on the men’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. The first qualifier will be Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens, and the second will be Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Survivor Series Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Survivor Series Qualifier: Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will appear

* Jey Uso will face consequences for losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Hell In a Cell

