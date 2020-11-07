As seen in the video below, WWE Producer Adam Pearce has announced a Survivor Series Triple Threat Qualifier for tonight’s SmackDown.

The match will feature Ruby Riott, Natalya and Zelina Vega.

The Women’s Team SmackDown currently features Bianca Belair. The Women’s Team RAW features WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Lana, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

Stay tuned for live coverage of SmackDown on FOX by clicking here. Below is the updated line-up:

* Sasha Banks defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against Bayley

* Team SmackDown Qualifying Match: Otis vs. Seth Rollins

* Team SmackDown Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin

* Team SmackDown Qualifying Match: Natalya vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ruby Riott

