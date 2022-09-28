WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension for Gallus.

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode was headlined by Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeating Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside for attacking a NXT security guard earlier in the night.

The feud between Gallus and the NXT security team then continued after tonight’s Pub Rules main event. Gallus stood together at ringside, taunting Briggs and Jensen, when security came down to keep the two sides apart. Gallus ended up fighting the guards off, while Joe punched a referee. Gallus continued yelling at Briggs and Jensen, and teasing a fight, until several police officers came to the entrance-way from the locker room.

The police officers handcuffed Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers from behind, then escorted them away from the WWE Performance Center. NXT went off the air with Jensen, Briggs and Fallon Henley celebrating with the NXT Universe while Gallus was taken away by police.

WWE took to social media after the show to announce the storyline suspension for the Gallus members.

“Due to Gallus’ actions involving the assault of WWE officials and security after their Pub Rules Tag Team Match, Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately,” said WWE’s storyline statement.

There’s no word yet on if Gallus will return to the NXT brand, or if WWE will keep them away from the storylines until NXT Europe launches in 2023.

Gallus began working the main NXT brand at Heatwave on August 16 when they attacked The Diamond Mine. They defeated then-NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen by count out on the August 23 NXT show, and then picked up a six-man win over The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp on August 30. Gallus competed in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles at Worlds Collide on September 4, but after eliminating Briggs and Jensen, they were the second team eliminated, by The Creeds. Current Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly ended up winning the match. The Coffey Brothers were defeated by Bate and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the September 6 show, and then on September 20 they argued with Briggs and Jensen to set up tonight’s Pub Rules match.

