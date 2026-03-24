The original master and ‘ruler’ of the world is taking his rightful place in pro wrestling history.

WWE.com released the following announcement today regarding Sycho Sid (Vicious / Justice) for the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Sid to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Former WWE Champion “Sycho” Sid Eudy will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a legacy inductee and a member of the Class of 2026.

A former two-time WWE Champion, Sid was one of the most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation whose natural charisma popped off the screen every Monday night.

After a successful stint in WCW, Sid debuted as Sid Justice in WWE and served as the Special Guest Referee at SummerSlam 1991 where WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior teamed up against The Triangle of Terror in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match.

Later that same night, Sid saved Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth from an attack at the evil hands of Jake Roberts and The Undertaker at the couple’s iconic newlywed reception.

After a few years away from WWE, Sid made his triumphant return to WWE as “Sycho Sid,” where he allied himself with Shawn Michaels and was in his corner at WrestleMania XI when The Heartbreak Kid challenged Diesel for the WWE Title.

That night would begin an iconic rivalry between the two with Sid winning the WWE Championship from The Showstopper at Survivor Series in 1996, joining the hallowed ranks of champions. After losing the title back to Michaels, Sid became a two-time champion by defeating Bret Hart on the Feb. 17, 1997 edition of Raw.

Established as one of the biggest and baddest wrestlers in the world, Sid returned to WCW in 1999 and immediately entered the main event scene, battling legends like Hulk Hogan, Sting, Goldberg, Booker T and many more.

An injury in 2001 threatened Sid’s career, but he refused to stay on the sidelines and returned to the independent wrestling scene with his return match even featuring current WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

Sid passed away in 2024, but his influence is still seen in wrestling rings across the world.

Known as “The Master and Ruler of the World”, Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most visually captivating Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and he will now take his rightful place amongst his fellow legends in the WWE Hall of Fame.