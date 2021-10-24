WWE issued the following press release announcing that RK-Bro (Riddle and Randy Orton) will be defending the Raw tag team titles against the former champions, Omos and AJ Styles, on this Monday’s episode of Raw. Check out full details below.

The intense rivalry RK-Bro and AJ Styles and Omos truly reached a boiling point when Randy Orton & Riddle seized the Raw Tag Team Titles from their adversaries at SummerSlam and burned like never before when the two tandems stole the show in their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, what will happen when The Viper and The Original Bro will once again step into the ring with the personification of intimidation The Phenomenal One and his “Own Personal Colossus”?

Find out when the New Era begins on the Season Premiere of Raw at 8/7 C on Raw.