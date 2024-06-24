The lineup for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.
On Sunday evening, WWE announced the addition of a tag-team turmoil bout for the June 25 episode of their weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network program.
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne, as well as Angel & Berto have been announced for the match, where the winner earns a shot at the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 show.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 6/25 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
* Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace
* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Nathan Frazer
* Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp
* Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears
* Tag Team Turmoil: Winner challenges for NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave – Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) vs. Angel & Berto
