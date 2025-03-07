WWE is gearing up for a Tampa Takeover in May.

On Friday morning, WWE.com released an announcement regarding a special “WWE Memorial Day Weekend Takeover” in Tampa, Florida.

The “Tampa Takeover” will feature the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock on May 24, WWE NXT Battleground 2025 on May 25, WWE Raw on Netflix on May 26, as well as WWE NXT on The CW Network on May 27.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.