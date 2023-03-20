WWE has announced the four teams for the Men’s WrestleMania 39 Showcase Fatal 4 Way.

It was previously reported that the men’s Fatal 4 Way would feature The Viking Raiders, Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits. WWE confirmed these four teams this evening.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeat Tegan Nox and Emma to qualify for the Women’s WrestleMania 39 Showcase Fatal 4 Way. The qualifiers will continue this week, but it’s been reported that the three remaining teams for the women’s Fatal 4 Way are Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, Shotzi and Natalya, plus Carmella and Chelsea Green.

There’s still no word on if these Showcase matches will lead to future title shots for the winners.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

