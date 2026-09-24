WWE has announced several new dates for their 2026 Holiday Tour.

Check out the complete announcement below:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 2026 HOLIDAY TOUR WITH 10 NEW DATES

Stops Include Madison Square Garden, Nashville, Tampa, Detroit & Pittsburgh

Tickets On Sale Friday, October 2 at 10am Local in Each Market

Presale Access Begins Thursday, October 1 at 10am Local in Each Market

WWE has announced 10 event dates across the United States as part of its annual Holiday Live Tour. Tickets for each event will go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting on Oct. 1 via Ticketmaster.com. Event information can be found at WWE.com/Events.

Thursday, Dec. 3- Rockford, Ill. – BMO Center – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Saturday, Dec. 26 – New York City – Madison Square Garden – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Saturday, Dec. 26 – Wilkes Barre, Pa. – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Sunday, Dec. 27 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Onecenter War Memorial – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Sunday, Dec. 27 – Hampton, Va. – Hampton Coliseum – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Monday, Dec. 28 – Tampa, Fla. – Benchmark International Arena – RAW/SmackDown

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena – WWE Holiday Live Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Columbus, Ga. – Columbus Civic Center – WWE Holiday Live Tour