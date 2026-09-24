WWE has announced several new dates for their 2026 Holiday Tour.
Check out the complete announcement below:
WWE® ANNOUNCES 2026 HOLIDAY TOUR WITH 10 NEW DATES
Stops Include Madison Square Garden, Nashville, Tampa, Detroit & Pittsburgh
Tickets On Sale Friday, October 2 at 10am Local in Each Market
Presale Access Begins Thursday, October 1 at 10am Local in Each Market
WWE has announced 10 event dates across the United States as part of its annual Holiday Live Tour. Tickets for each event will go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.com.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting on Oct. 1 via Ticketmaster.com. Event information can be found at WWE.com/Events.
Thursday, Dec. 3- Rockford, Ill. – BMO Center – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Saturday, Dec. 26 – New York City – Madison Square Garden – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Saturday, Dec. 26 – Wilkes Barre, Pa. – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Sunday, Dec. 27 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Onecenter War Memorial – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Sunday, Dec. 27 – Hampton, Va. – Hampton Coliseum – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Monday, Dec. 28 – Tampa, Fla. – Benchmark International Arena – RAW/SmackDown
Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena – WWE Holiday Live Tour
Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Columbus, Ga. – Columbus Civic Center – WWE Holiday Live Tour
WWE has announced 1️⃣ 0️⃣ new event dates across the United States as part of its annual Holiday Live Tour! Tickets for each event will go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, at 10am local time via https://t.co/NK50OL9Jm3
Fans can also purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive… pic.twitter.com/cYsTAxJpaS
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2026