It was reported this morning that top WWE superstars Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair did not appear at the company’s live event last night in Charlotte North Carolina, with WWE listing the reason as “unforeseen circumstances.” WWE was set for another live event this evening in Colombia South Carolina, but the Boss and EST will once again not be on the card.

That’s because for the second night in a row WWE has announced that Banks and Belair are unable to appear due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and that their scheduled matchup will be replaced by other members of the roster.

We will keep you updated on Banks and Belair’s condition following this report.

(H/T PW Insider)