WWE issued the following press release earlier today announcing that top superstar Sasha Banks will be out of action for 6-8 weeks after sustaining a foot injury at last Sunday’s house show from Fayetteville North Carolina.

Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined nothing was broken. Sasha underwent an MRI and it was discovered she has a bruised calcaneus bone. She is at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. She is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

PW Insider reports that The Boss was not present for last night’s taping of SmackDown on FOX, which took place in Ucasville Connecticut.