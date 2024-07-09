WWE announces that Tyler Bate is out of action due to an injury.

Michael Cole shared on this evening’s Raw that Bate will be “out of action for a bit.” The injury occurred during the July 2nd episode of NXT.

Bate recently teamed up with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger last Tuesday on NXT. Dunne also competed solo on the July 8th episode of WWE Raw against Bronson Reed.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Bate’s condition.