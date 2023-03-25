WWE has announced that the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which will air next Friday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as the lead-in to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from the same venue.

A list of 28 Superstars have been announced for the match, which you can see below. The winner of the Andre Battle Royal will receive the custom trophy handed out in previous years. The winner will join Cesaro (aka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, and Madcap Moss as winners from the past.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was first introduced in 2014, and it has been held every year since then, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two Andre Battle Royals were held on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, but before that, the match was held on the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show or the main card.

Below is the full line-up of participants announced for next week’s Battle Royal:

* Santos Escobar

* Joaquin Wilde

* Cruz Del Toro

* Mace

* Mansoor

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* Shelton Benjamin

* Cedric Alexander

* Angel

* Humberto

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* “Top Dolla” AJ Francis

* Johnny Gargano

* Dexter Lumis

* Butch

* Ridge Holland

* Dolph Ziggler

* Mustafa Ali

* Rick Boogs

* Elias

* Xavier Woods

* LA Knight

* Bobby Lashley

* Karrion Kross

* Baron Corbin

* Bronson Reed

* Madcap Moss

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nyqp89rQ7J — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2023

