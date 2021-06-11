WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and several Superstars are back on Cameo for a limited time only to promote the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

After nixing Superstars doing their own Cameo videos several months back, WWE began offering Superstar Cameo videos to fans around the time of certain pay-per-views. This new round of videos are being offered today, June 11 through Sunday, June 20, which is the day of Hell In a Cell.

The following Superstars are completing Cameo videos for their first 10 approved requests. Full details can be found at this link.

* Cesaro – $350

* Nia Jax – $350

* RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley – $350

* Sami Zayn – $350

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair – $400

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley – $450

* Drew McIntyre – $450

* Charlotte Flair – $500

* Kevin Owens – $500

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio – $500

* Alexa Bliss – $600

* Seth Rollins – $600

* Shawn Michaels – $750

