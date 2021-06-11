WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and several Superstars are back on Cameo for a limited time only to promote the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
After nixing Superstars doing their own Cameo videos several months back, WWE began offering Superstar Cameo videos to fans around the time of certain pay-per-views. This new round of videos are being offered today, June 11 through Sunday, June 20, which is the day of Hell In a Cell.
The following Superstars are completing Cameo videos for their first 10 approved requests. Full details can be found at this link.
* Cesaro – $350
* Nia Jax – $350
* RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley – $350
* Sami Zayn – $350
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair – $400
* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley – $450
* Drew McIntyre – $450
* Charlotte Flair – $500
* Kevin Owens – $500
* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio – $500
* Alexa Bliss – $600
* Seth Rollins – $600
* Shawn Michaels – $750
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.