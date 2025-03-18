Tony Hinchcliffe is going to bring his best barbs to WrestleMania Weekend.
On Tuesday, WWE confirmed rumors of a special dubbed, “The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe.” The special event will take place on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV. at the Fontainebleau.
According to Wrestle Votes, the special will be non-televised.
WWE released the following announcement today with all of the details:
THE ROAST OF WRESTLEMANIA® FEATURING TONY HINCHCLIFFE & FRIENDS TO TAKE PLACE AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS ON SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 10PM PTHinchcliffe to be Joined by Surprise Guest Comics, WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman & More
Tickets On Sale Friday, March 21 at 11am ET/8am PT
March 18, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the Official Host Hotel of WrestleMania 41 and the newest luxury hotel to debut on the Strip – today announced that The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends will take place at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater on Sunday, April 20 at 10pm PT as part of WrestleMania week.
Hinchcliffe, the internationally renowned comedian, one of the top roasters in the world and the mastermind behind Kill Tony, will bring together top comics and entertainers for an unforgettable night of laughs and huge surprises. Set to join Hinchcliffe are WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman and Paul Heyman, and more.
An exclusive presale opportunity for the closed-doors, non-televised roast will begin Wednesday, March 19 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public on-sale on Friday, March 21 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com.
Additionally, The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends Passes are now available through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every electrifying moment, including premium seating, Meet & Greet opportunities, and more. To buy now, please visit http://onlocationexp.com/wweroast.
As the Official Host Hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30 percent off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. As previously announced, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW and NXT. More details on WrestleMania events at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online.
In May 2024, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. In addition to WrestleMania 41, WWE will bring SmackDown, Raw and NXT Stand & Deliver to T-Mobile Arena, and WWE World, a five-day interactive fan event in partnership with Fanatics, to the Las Vegas Convention Center. For additional event details and ticket information, please visit: http://wwe.com/WrestleManiaLasVegas.
