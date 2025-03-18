Tony Hinchcliffe is going to bring his best barbs to WrestleMania Weekend.

On Tuesday, WWE confirmed rumors of a special dubbed, “The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe.” The special event will take place on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV. at the Fontainebleau.

According to Wrestle Votes, the special will be non-televised.

WWE released the following announcement today with all of the details: