WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is headed to San Antonio, TX for Royal Rumble Weekend.

WWE has announced the next “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” for Friday, January 27 from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio. This is the night before the Royal Rumble.

Tickets for Taker’s next one-man show will go on sale this Tuesday, November 15 at 10am CT via techportcenter.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with Taker, will also be available.

WWE noted in today’s announcement, “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.”

Taker previously held these one-man shows in conjunction with Survivor Series, Clash at The Castle, Extreme Rules and SummerSlam. It was previously reported that Taker, WWE officials and local officials have been happy with the one-man shows as they have been selling out.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

