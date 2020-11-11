WWE has announced The Undertaker for The Bump next Wednesday morning at 10am ET.

The Bump airs on the WWE Network and all WWE social media channels.

Taker will be there to promote his “Final Farewell” at WWE Survivor Series on November 22.

Next week on #WWETheBump…@undertaker joins us before his final farewell at #SurvivorSeries. You will NOT want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/H6GpfJ99WR — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.