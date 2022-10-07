WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is headed to Boston during Survivor Series Weekend.

WWE announced today that the next “UNDERTAKER 1deadMAN SHOW” will take place on Friday, November 25 at Big Night Live in Boston, the night before the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event at the TD Garden in Boston.

Tickets will go on sale this Tuesday, October 11 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a meet-and-greet with Taker, will also be available.

WWE noted, “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.”

It was reported earlier this week that Taker, WWE officials and local officials are happy with his one-man shows as they have been selling out. Taker will host a show tonight in Philadelphia at the Theatre of Living Arts.

