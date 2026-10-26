WWE has announced another Danhausen-themed special as part of its Halloween week programming.

The company will stream “Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil Halloween Special” on its official YouTube channel this Tuesday, October 27, beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern, immediately following WWE NXT.

While specific details have yet to be revealed, WWE is advertising the special as featuring spooky matches, scary Superstars, and surprise guests.

The announcement brings the total number of Danhausen-themed events scheduled for Halloween week to three.

Following Tuesday’s YouTube special, WWE will present “Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown” this Friday, October 30, from Charleston, West Virginia.

The special edition of SmackDown will also feature the continuation of Danhausen’s ongoing rivalry with Gunther.

Danhausen will then serve as the official host of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 on Saturday, October 31.