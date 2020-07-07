WWE Announces This Week’s Guests For The Bump

WWE has announced several guests for The Bump, which airs tomorrow morning at 10am ET via WWE Digital platforms.

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy, Kacy Catanzaro, Dolph Ziggler, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry have been announced.

It was previously announced that former NBA player Kenny “The Jet” Smith will also be on this week’s show to promote the launch of The Jet Academy, his new virtual basketball school.

Will we get any closer to finding out which stipulation @HEELZiggler has in mind for #ExtremeRules? 🤔 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/Qx6rS9W4rj — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 7, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.