WWE NXT is heading back to Canada later this year.

WWE has announced that the NXT brand will hold three live events in Canada this October, marking its first tour of the country in seven years.

The three-show swing will begin on Thursday, October 15 at The Aud in Kitchener, Ontario. NXT will then head to the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ontario on Friday, October 16 before wrapping up at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, Quebec on Saturday, October 17.

Tickets for all three events are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, August 19 at 10 a.m.

The following announcement was released by WWE.com:

NXT Live returns to Canada for the first time in 7 years! See your favorite NXT Superstars including: NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey

NXT North American Champion Myles Borne

NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria

Vanity Project

Cruz Montana

Naraku BirthRight

Shiloh Hill

Kelani Jordan

EK Prosper Jaida Parker

and many more! Card is subject to change

The October dates will mark NXT’s first Canadian tour since 2019.

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