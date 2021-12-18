Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode will be a special Christmas Eve episode.

WWE has announced that SmackDown will feature Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Toni Storm.

Flair and Storm have been feuding for a few weeks now, and Flair got herself disqualified in last week’s Championship Contender match. The title match was confirmed during tonight’s show as Storm and Sasha Banks defeated Flair and Shotzi in tag team action with Storm pinning Flair.

A 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match has also been announced for next week’s Christmas Eve SmackDown. The winner will receive a title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE has indicated that the title match will take place that same night.

The 12 participants for the Gauntlet Match are Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel and Humberto. Nakamura and Rick Boogs will be on commentary for the bout.

The Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown is being taped tonight at the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Stay tuned for full spoilers.

