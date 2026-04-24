The fallout from WrestleMania 42 goes down this evening in “The Lone Star State.”

Heading into the April 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, the first blue brand show following WrestleMania 42, nothing has been advertised.

Until now.

WWE announced on Friday afternoon that Tiffany Stratton will officially challenge Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on tonight’s SmackDown.

Also advertised for the show are appearances by Rhea Ripley, Trick Williams with Lil Yachty, Jacob Fatu, Paige and Brie Bella.

Additionally, one source is reporting that Damian Priest & R-Truth will be defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships on the show this evening.

Their opponents?

JC Mateo and Tama Tonga of The MFTs.

If that wasn’t enough, there has been rumors making the rounds that SmackDown After WrestleMania, much like Raw After WrestleMania, will feature some NXT call-ups.

Jacy Jayne and Blake Monroe have been mentioned as two of the names.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

After returning to WWE and capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Brie Bella at #WrestleMania, Paige returns to #SmackDown for the first time in nearly a decade TONIGHT in Fort Worth! 🙌 📍: Fort Worth

🎟️: https://t.co/zR7pHzlnDs

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ceJMTNSP4d — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)