A Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title is the first official match for WWE SummerSlam.

Tonight’s RAW opened up with new RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrating her title win from last week’s show-closing segment, which came after she cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair, who had just won the title the night before from Rhea Ripley at Money In the Bank. Flair got herself disqualified over Ripley in last week’s RAW main event, but Ripley attacked her after the match, setting up the cash-in by Nikki.

Flair interrupted tonight’s RAW opener with Nikki and ranted about how she wanted her rematch at SummerSlam. Ripley then interrupted Flair and the three Superstars had words. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce came out to make the Triple Threat official for SummerSlam – Flair vs. Ripley vs. Nikki.

This is the first match to be confirmed for the 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s opening segment at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City:

