Baron Corbin has been sidelined indefinitely following an attack by Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown.

During last week’s episode, Corbin competed in an impromptu match against Rhodes that also featured interference from Randy Orton. The show ended with Rhodes delivering a punt kick to Corbin.

On the October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole provided an update from WWE’s medical team, revealing that Corbin suffered a cervical muscle strain, an orbital bone contusion, and blurred vision as a result of the attack.

Cole announced that Corbin is out of action indefinitely, with no timetable given for his return.

It remains to be seen when Corbin will be cleared to return to WWE television.